Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Laney Walker Farmers Market returns Friday

Farmers Market
Farmers Market(WOWT 6 NEWS)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Laney Walker Farmer’s Market returns this Friday to help provide Augusta communities with fresh food and produce.

The market will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, and will reopen on the first Friday of every month at 850 Laney Walker Boulevard.

Farmers and vendors will be offering a variety of healthy, local food options.

The market will celebrate opening day with free blood pressure screenings for attendees.

The market will also double SNAP benefits, meaning when shoppers swipe their SNAP card at the market manager booth, they will receive $2 in market tokens for every $1 spent.

The Laney Walker Farmers Market represents a collaboration between the American Heart Association, Augusta Locally Grown and Augusta-Richmond County Housing and Community Development.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millen officer
Multiple videos go viral on TikTok, Millen police officer resigns
Woods, 46, has won five Masters Tournaments — the first in 1997 at age 21 and his latest at age...
Golfer Tiger Woods reportedly arrives in Augusta
A crew of car thieves swept through the Wrights Farm neighborhood early March 28, 2022. This is...
Car crooks sweep through Columbia County neighborhood
Crime scene tape
Victim identified, 17-year-old arrested in Edgefield killing
Nicholas Mims
Hephzibah man convicted of drugging, repeatedly raping victim