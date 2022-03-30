Laney Walker Farmers Market returns Friday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Laney Walker Farmer’s Market returns this Friday to help provide Augusta communities with fresh food and produce.

The market will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, and will reopen on the first Friday of every month at 850 Laney Walker Boulevard.

Farmers and vendors will be offering a variety of healthy, local food options.

The market will celebrate opening day with free blood pressure screenings for attendees.

The market will also double SNAP benefits, meaning when shoppers swipe their SNAP card at the market manager booth, they will receive $2 in market tokens for every $1 spent.

The Laney Walker Farmers Market represents a collaboration between the American Heart Association, Augusta Locally Grown and Augusta-Richmond County Housing and Community Development.

