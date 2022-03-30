Ga. Capitol Roundup: Kemp signs school mask ban into law

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia public school students are now free of mask mandates for five years after Governor Brian Kemp signed a law banning them. And a one-year ban on governments and schools requiring vaccines against COVID-19 is nearing the Republican governor’s desk.

The measures are cornerstones of the Georgia version of a nationwide Republican reaction against requirements stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supporters say parental and individual choice should rule. They also say Georgia should prevent government agencies from requiring so-called vaccine passports for public services.

Opponents say the actions promote distrust in science and put the health of others at risk.

Georgia House panel backs referendum to legalize gambling

ATLANTA — Georgia voters could decide in November whether they want to allow betting on sports and horse racing, as well casino gambling.

A state House committee on Monday passed a proposed constitutional amendment, as well as a bill that would legalize sports betting on college and pro sports. The constitutional amendment must pass both the House and Senate with a two-thirds majority.

House lawmaker Erick Allen was on the committee that voted for the bill that he says was not a shock, but the timing was a surprise.

“We weren’t expecting it to come up with four hours notice. The first time I saw the legislation was about 1 p.m. with a hearing at 3 p.m.,” said Rep. Erick Allen. “It’s a constitutional amendment to allow all sorts, all modes of gambling whether it be casinos, horse racing, para-mutual betting, sports betting, fantasy betting, all would be available through this resolution.”

The effort has the backing of Atlanta’s professional sports teams.

The Senate earlier this year rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have permitted only horse racing. Allen also pointed out that currently, only the Georgia lottery is the only legal form of gambling in Georgia.

Georgia senators scrap proposal for more election rules

ATLANTA — Georgia senators are scrapping further big changes in state election law.

The Senate Ethics Committee took the vote Tuesday after strong opposition from local election officials who said changes would create needless red tape. The only remaining proposal in the bill now would require employers to give workers time off to vote early in person. That supplements the current law requiring time off to vote on election day.

The demand by conservatives for more restrictions had followed a 2021 Georgia law that was one of the first Republican measures nationwide passed after Donald Trump claimed without evidence that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Two human trafficking bills head to the governor’s desk for approval

Also heading to Governor Brian Kemp’s desk are two human trafficking bills approved by the Georgia Assembly.

Senate Bill 461 adds human trafficking to the list of crimes bailable by a superior court judge.

Instead of waiting six to 12 months, Senate Bill 565 allows victims to ask the judge to waive the conviction of forced crimes committed by victims while trafficked.

Human trafficking is the primary platform for Georgia’s First Lady, Marty Kemp.

