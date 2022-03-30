Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

FINAL FOUR: Gamecocks at practice in Minneapolis

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are headed to Minneapolis and WIS News 10 will be there. After putting on a dominating performance the UofSC Women’s Basketball team is going to the Final Four.

Thursday morning on March, 31, 2022 WIS News 10 live streamed from the tournament as preparations get underway. Judi Gatson and Rick Henry provided a behind the scenes look and talked about the team’s practice.

Wednesday afternoon Dawn Staley was selected as the National Coach of the Year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. Staley was also named the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year.

Aliyah Boston has been named the 2022 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year. Boston has averaged 8.3 defensive rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game this season.

On Wednesday the team let their fans know they arrived in Minneapolis and provided send off details.

Tune in Thursday, March 31, 2022 for a special report at 7 p.m. on the Gamecocks at the Final...
Tune in Thursday, March 31, 2022 for a special report at 7 p.m. on the Gamecocks at the Final Four.(WIS News 10)

The team posted Tuesday a change to their travel plans.

Our Rick Henry and Judi Gatson will start our coverage Thursday where they’ll be providing updates on the tournament both on air and on-line. The game is scheduled for Friday April 1, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the Target Center.

Stay up to date with the latest details here and with our social media on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to tune in Thursday at 7 p.m. to WIS 10 for a special report on the tournament.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Millen officer
Multiple videos go viral on TikTok, Millen police officer resigns
North Augusta Gateway development project
North Augusta Forward announces major revitalization
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Multi-car accident with injuries at Sweetwater Road
Woods, 46, has won five Masters Tournaments — the first in 1997 at age 21 and his latest at age...
Golfer Tiger Woods reportedly arrives in Augusta
Capt. James T. Bellew
3rd ID soldier killed in helicopter crash at Wright Army Airfield identified

Latest News

School buses line up outside Tanglewood Middle School after a student was shot.
Suspect in custody after student shot at Greenville County school
George Newton Trull Jr.
Deputies identify driver suspected in Martinez hit-and-run
Ricardo Devin Rodriquez Simmons
Statutory rape suspect is a wanted man in Columbia County
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
Emergency SNAP extended through April
There has been some confusion about absentee voting this year.
S.C. election filing period closes: Who’s running and who’s not?