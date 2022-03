FINAL FOUR: Gamecocks at practice in Minneapolis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are headed to Minneapolis and WIS News 10 will be there. After putting on a dominating performance the UofSC Womenโ€™s Basketball team is going to the Final Four.

Thursday morning on March, 31, 2022 WIS News 10 live streamed from the tournament as preparations get underway. Judi Gatson and Rick Henry provided a behind the scenes look and talked about the teamโ€™s practice.

Wednesday afternoon Dawn Staley was selected as the National Coach of the Year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. Staley was also named the Naismith Womenโ€™s College Coach of the Year.

Aliyah Boston has been named the 2022 Naismith Womenโ€™s Defensive Player of the Year. Boston has averaged 8.3 defensive rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game this season.

On Wednesday the team let their fans know they arrived in Minneapolis and provided send off details.

Tune in Thursday, March 31, 2022 for a special report at 7 p.m. on the Gamecocks at the Final Four. (WIS News 10)

The team posted Tuesday a change to their travel plans.

Our Rick Henry and Judi Gatson will start our coverage Thursday where theyโ€™ll be providing updates on the tournament both on air and on-line. The game is scheduled for Friday April 1, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the Target Center.

Stay up to date with the latest details here and with our social media on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to tune in Thursday at 7 p.m. to WIS 10 for a special report on the tournament.

