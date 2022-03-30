Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Warm & breezy today. FIRST ALERT Thursday for low risk of severe storms.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m.
By Tim Strong
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Warmer today as we enter the warm sector of our next approaching cold front. Warm and moister air surges into the CSRA today with highs in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be breezier out of the south between 12-18 mph, gusts 20+ mph at times. Partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, but staying dry.

A cold front will bring some much-needed rain relief to the area Thursday. A line of showers and possible thunderstorms will move through the CSRA during the day Thursday ahead of the front. The chance for severe weather looks low from this system, but we will monitor it through the week. The Storm Prediction Center has the CSRA under a marginal to slight risk. The main threat is strong wind gusts, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. The one limiting factor for severe weather will be instability. If instability remains low then severe weather is unlikely, but if instability values increase than severe risk will increase. High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid-70s. Winds will be steady out of the southwest between 10-15 mph away from storms. Rain Thursday will help drop pollen counts a little bit, but they will jump right back up Friday.

First Alert
First Alert(WRDW)

We dry out Friday with sunshine returning to the region behind the cold front. Temperatures will be seasonal with morning lows near 50 and afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Winds will still be a little breezy out of the west between 10-15 mph.

The weekend looks mostly dry, but a few showers could show up by Saturday evening/night. Most of the day Saturday will be dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with seasonal highs in the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 8-12 mph.

