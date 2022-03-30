Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening into tonight. Temperatures will stay mild and only drop to the mid-60s overnight. Winds will be steady out of the south between 10-15 mph.

Isolated severe storms possible Thursday. Stay weather aware! (WRDW)

A cold front will bring some much-needed rain relief to the area Thursday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will move through the CSRA during the day Thursday ahead of the front. The chance for severe weather looks low from this system, but technically not zero. The Storm Prediction Center has the CSRA under a marginal to slight risk. The main threat is strong wind gusts, but large hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. The one limiting factor for severe weather will be instability. If instability remains low then severe weather is unlikely, but if instability values increase than severe risk will increase. Rain chances will be highest between 6 AM - 3 PM. High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid-70s once storms clear in the afternoon. Winds will be steady out of the southwest between 10-15 mph outside of storms. Rain Thursday will help drop pollen counts, but they will jump right back up Friday.

We dry out Friday with sunshine returning to the region behind the cold front. Temperatures will be seasonal with morning lows near 50 and afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Winds will still be a little breezy out of the west/northwest between 10-15 mph.

The weekend looks dry with seasonal temperatures. Saturday will be dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with seasonal highs in the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 8-12 mph.

Rain comes back into the forecast next Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy rain and storms look possible. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.