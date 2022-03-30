Craving your favorite fair food? S.C. State Fair brings back spring food drive-through

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Back by popular demand, the South Carolina State Fair is bringing back its COVID-19 friendly drive-through fair food event.

All of your favorite fair foods will be available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from April 19-24.

DIRECTIONS

The entrance is through Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard, into the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park on the fairgrounds.

Guests will then wind through the parking lot until they reach six separate lines for fair food, all containing the same offerings.

This traffic pattern allows for speed and efficiency so you can reach your yummy fair food quickly!

AVAILABLE FOODS

Fiske fries

Corn dogs

Roasted corn

Fried Oreos, cookie dough and cheesecake

Sausage sandwiches

Turkey Legs

Funnel cakes

Elephant ears

Cotton candy

Candy apples

Caramel corn

Pepsi brand 20 oz. bottled drinks and water

