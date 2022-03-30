Submit Photos/Videos
Craving your favorite fair food? S.C. State Fair brings back spring food drive-through

A photo from one of the South Carolina State Fair Drive-Through events.((South Carolina State Fair))
By Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Back by popular demand, the South Carolina State Fair is bringing back its COVID-19 friendly drive-through fair food event.

All of your favorite fair foods will be available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from April 19-24.

DIRECTIONS

The entrance is through Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard, into the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park on the fairgrounds.

Guests will then wind through the parking lot until they reach six separate lines for fair food, all containing the same offerings.

This traffic pattern allows for speed and efficiency so you can reach your yummy fair food quickly!

AVAILABLE FOODS

  • Fiske fries
  • Corn dogs
  • Roasted corn
  • Fried Oreos, cookie dough and cheesecake
  • Sausage sandwiches
  • Turkey Legs
  • Funnel cakes
  • Elephant ears
  • Cotton candy
  • Candy apples
  • Caramel corn
  • Pepsi brand 20 oz. bottled drinks and water

