C4 Live cancels XPR Augusta music event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lake Olmstead Stadium will sit empty a bit longer. The big concert series, set for next week, is now canceled.

The company in charge, C4 Live, made the announcement just a week before the concerts were set to start.

Statement from C4 Live Managing Partners: Michael Perry and Greg Costello Due to the unforeseen circumstances on the grounds of Lake Olmstead Stadium, we regret to announce that the XPR AUGUSTA has been canceled for 2022. This was an extremely difficult decision for all of us at C4 Live. But it was made with the best interests of our fans, talent, employees, volunteers, sponsors, partners, and the community at heart. Over the last several weeks, we encountered a series of issues on the grounds at Lake Olmstead Stadium that caused concern about the overall stability of the grounds. It became clear that these issues were significant, requiring us to immediately pause production and seek additional technical expertise to better understand the impact on our upcoming XPR AUGUSTA event. Geotechnical engineers were hired to conduct additional studies of the infield and outfield. Unfortunately, we cannot move forward safely at this time. Although we are heartbroken to make this announcement amid so much excitement for XPR AUGUSTA, there is simply nothing more important to us than the safety of everyone involved. We remain fully committed to the community of Augusta and the revitalization of Lake Olmstead Stadium. We continue to work with the technical experts to resolve these issues and we are already making plans for 2023. Refunds for tickets sold through our website, www.xpraugusta.com, will be automatically processed to the debit or credit card charged within the next 14 days. You do not need to contact us or our sponsors at the City of Augusta to receive a full refund. If you purchased tickets through a third-party such as Groupon or Ticketmaster, you must reach out to them directly as we do not have access to or information about such transactions. We are so grateful to everyone in Augusta, including our sponsors and partners from the City of Augusta and Augusta Economic Development Authority, for your continued support of our vision to make Lake Olmstead Stadium the destination for live music and entertainment. Your understanding as we work to resolve these issues means the world to us.

Ticket holders were advertised acts ranging from Blake Shelton to Nelly and Pit Bull. This comes after weeks of questions about structural issues on stadium grounds.

C4 Live says it’s pulling the plug on the XPR Augusta concert series because of concerns about the stability of the grounds. They say it’s not safe to move forward with plans, and now we look at when you can expect a refund.

“Well, that’s all we had been looking forward to,” said Erin Carrillo, ticket holder.

Carrillo and her friend had plans to travel from Woodstock, Georgia to see Blake Shelton at the concert series. Now their excitement has turned to disappointment.

“With it being a week away, I mean, how do you not know if you’re having a concert or not,” she said.

Like many, they brought tickets to a show that will not go on and will have to adjust.

“We paid for a hotel. I have till Friday to cancel my Airbnb, or I don’t get my money back,” said Carrillo.

Getting your money back will be a waiting game. In the statement, if you purchased a ticket through them directly, your refund will be automatically processed within the next 14 days. If you purchased through a third party, you must reach out to that third party.

Ticketmaster and Groupon say on their website you will be issued a refund once funds are received from the event organizer.

“It is very stressful,” she said.

