C4 Live cancels XPR Augusta music event

Lake Olmstead Stadium, March 4, 2022
Lake Olmstead Stadium, March 4, 2022
By Clare Allen
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lake Olmstead Stadium will sit empty a bit longer. The big concert series, set for next week, is now canceled.

The company in charge, C4 Live, made the announcement just a week before the concerts were set to start.

Ticket holders were advertised acts ranging from Blake Shelton to Nelly and Pit Bull. This comes after weeks of questions about structural issues on stadium grounds.

C4 Live says it’s pulling the plug on the XPR Augusta concert series because of concerns about the stability of the grounds. They say it’s not safe to move forward with plans, and now we look at when you can expect a refund.

“Well, that’s all we had been looking forward to,” said Erin Carrillo, ticket holder.

Carrillo and her friend had plans to travel from Woodstock, Georgia to see Blake Shelton at the concert series. Now their excitement has turned to disappointment.

“With it being a week away, I mean, how do you not know if you’re having a concert or not,” she said.

Like many, they brought tickets to a show that will not go on and will have to adjust.

“We paid for a hotel. I have till Friday to cancel my Airbnb, or I don’t get my money back,” said Carrillo.

Getting your money back will be a waiting game. In the statement, if you purchased a ticket through them directly, your refund will be automatically processed within the next 14 days. If you purchased through a third party, you must reach out to that third party.

Ticketmaster and Groupon say on their website you will be issued a refund once funds are received from the event organizer.

“It is very stressful,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

