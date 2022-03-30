Businesses prepare for economic surge ahead of golf tournaments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta National Women’s Amateur starts on Wednesday. Patrons are in town for the event, and businesses can feel the impact across the area.

Down the road from Champions Retreat, the Riverwood Plantation area is experiencing the impact in a good way.

“It’s very exciting. It’s the first time in two years that we’ve got a full restaurant. We stay pretty busy anyway, but we’re looking forward to seeing some new faces,” said Daniel Rhodes, general manager, Ironwood Tavern.

It’s an economic boom that some business owners have never seen before.

Deon Jones, owner, DJR’s Water Ice said: “I opened this store during the pandemic. It’s a lot of fun to see the people come out, support, believe in a brand, and get outside. They’re just ready to be out.”

Across the river in North Augusta, the excitement is unreal.

Karina Chavez, waitress, Rio Cantina said: “It feels great. It feels good to see people back out and getting back to normal. It’s a good atmosphere out here. Sometimes they’ve got live music, you can chill right here in the patio area, drink a couple of drinks, margaritas, and eat some good food.”

A preview for the madness yet to come with Masters just around the corner.

Rhodes said: “We’re trying to do everything that we can to accommodate as many people and as many meals as we can.”

