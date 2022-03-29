Submit Photos/Videos
Tip leads to arrest of man accused of setting SC police cruiser on fire

Roland Becker, 33, was charged with third-degree arson, according to Lexington County Sheriff’s...
Roland Becker, 33, was charged with third-degree arson, according to Lexington County Sheriff’s Department jail records.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division credits a Crime Stoppers tip to an arrest in a two-year arson investigation.

Roland Becker, 33, was charged with third-degree arson, according to Lexington County Sheriff’s Department jail records.

Surveillance footage released by SLED showed the moment a man approached a Pine Ridge Police cruiser, poured gasoline, then set it on fire. Crimestoppers said a tip led to the arrest of a man now charged in the case.(SLED)

SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich said Becker was arrested Monday and was already in custody at the Lexington County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

The incident happened on July 31, 2020, at the Pine Ridge Police Department in West Columbia and was captured on surveillance footage that showed a man approach the car, pour gasoline and then ignite the vapors, an arrest warrant states.

Police requested SLED’s help in the investigation.

SLED posted the surveillance video and Wunderlich said a caller submitted a tip earlier this month to Crimestoppers identifying Becker as the person in the video.

Becker admitted to setting the fire during questioning, Wunderlich said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

