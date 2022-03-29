Submit Photos/Videos
Police: Suspects hack pumps, steal hundreds of gallons of gas in moving truck

Investigators ask community to be vigilant
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAKE LURE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police said two men were arrested after they were caught stealing hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel.

Lake Lure Police Department said 833 gallons of diesel fuel were pumped from an Ingles gas station on Highway 9 in the early morning hours on Thursday. While investigating, officers found surveillance video of a large UHaul truck, which employees said had been at the store when it was closed on multiple occasions.

On Friday, the Uhaul returned and Ingles employees called 911.

Police said they confronted two men with the truck who tried to hide. Dajon Akeem Ranard Howard and Taqwam Omar Sharif Abrams, both from Sumter, SC, were arrested.

Officers say Howard and Abrams were hacking the gas pumps and pumping hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel into large plastic containers in the back of the UHaul.

The incident remains under investigation, but the police department asked the community to be vigilant and report it to police if you see large trucks at service stations when they are closed overnight.

Howard and Abrams were booked into the Rutherford County Detention Center.

