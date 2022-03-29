Missing for decades: Body of Upstate soldier killed in WWII has been found

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nearly 80 years after he was killed in action, a soldier from the Upstate will finally return home to be laid to rest.

On Nov. 14, 1944, Army Staff Sgt. Grady H. Canup was killed when enemy artillery hit near his foxhole. Canup, a 30-year-old from Greenwood, fought at Hürtgen Forest, a long and fierce battle near the border between Germany and Belgium.

Canup’s body couldn’t be recovered due to the fighting. Despite multiple investigations in the area by the American Graves Registration Command, he was declared non-recoverable in 1951.

But that all changed in 2019.

Canup’s identification tag was found in the Hürtgen Forest near where a set of unidentified remains had been recovered. Officials disinterred the remains from a European cemetery in April 2019 to examine them.

Scientists from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) used dental records, anthropological analysis, and material evidence to confirm Canup was the unidentified soldier.

DPAA announced the findings in March 2022.

Canup will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson County after a service by McDougald Funeral Home on April 10.

To mark that he is now accounted for, a rosette will be placed next to Canup’s name on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetary.

