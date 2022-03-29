Submit Photos/Videos
Killing of SC couple and their dog unsolved 5 months later

Crime scene tape over police lights.
Crime scene tape over police lights.(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 | MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARION, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in South Carolina says it needs help figuring out who killed a woman, her husband and their dog in a home five months ago.

Marion County deputies say someone called 911 to report they heard gunshots at a home on Oct. 3.

Deputies say that officers then found 45-year-old Cathy Diane Thompkins; her 49-year-old husband John Michael Thompkins; and their dog “Tipsy” all shot to death.

Investigators have not made any arrests in the killing and are asking for any additional information to help them determine who killed the couple and why.

