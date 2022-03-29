Here’s how a local flower shop is sending help to Ukraine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A heartbreaking situation is happening thousands of miles away, but the distance is not stopping many of you from stepping up to help.

For the last four years, Yuliia Wilson has put together masterpieces at Martina’s Flower Shop.

“This was my first job in Augusta, at Martina’s Flowers, four years ago, and I’m still here,” she said.

She’s from Ukraine, and before coming to Augusta, she spent 12 years creating flower bouquets back home.

“My side work was flowers. Weddings, bouquets, I was doing big baskets for our president,” she said.

Now she’s trying to help her father, who’s in the Ukrainian military.

“They go underground every night because of the bombing. All-day and night. I’m just glad to reach him every day because I know that he is alive,” said Wilson.

The soldiers are desperate for any supplies.

“They don’t have enough body armor and helmets and I would like to help them because they help the whole country to be safe,” she said.

Martina’s is looking to help in any way they can. Every time someone comes in and buys the sunflower bouquet, $10 will go towards humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

“The sunflower is the Ukrainian symbolic flower,” she said.

She’s selling her handmade paintings and sending them to charities helping Ukraine and the military.

“It’s just hard when you know they’re fighting for you, and a lot of people die, and thousands of people are dying every day,” she said.

She hopes the sunflower will shine a light on the fight in her home country. So far, Martina’s Flowers said they sold 60 sunflowers. Their goal is to reach $3,000, but they hope to exceed that goal.

“They’re trying everything they can. They’re fighting as hard as they can,” said Wilson.

