Golfer Tiger Woods reportedly arrives in Augusta

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golf legend Tiger Woods has reportedly arrived in Augusta just days ahead of golf’s biggest week.

Our News 12 crew saw a plane reportedly owned by Woods land at Augusta Regional Airport this morning.

Woods is listed on the entry list of the 2022 Masters, but it was not confirmed if he would play in the tournament or make an appearance.

Woods had said he was getting ready to return to some form of the competition after suffering a devastating car wreck that has meant a long stint of rehabilitation.

Woods, 46, has won five Masters Tournaments — the first in 1997 at age 21 and his latest at age 43 in 2019. That 2019 career comeback was followed less than a year later by the high-speed crash in California that broke and fractured multiple bones.

Woods was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame earlier this month.

And even though he may be at the Masters, there will be a notable absence: For the first time in nearly 30 years, three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson won’t be at Augusta National. In February, he said he was stepping away from golf.

Masters week will be April 4-10.

[THE LATEST] Tee times released for Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

