Deputies looking for man wanted in aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a 34-year-old man is wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault.

Christopher Ryan Dungan is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred on the 200 block of Thompson Road, which RCSO says happened Tuesday.

Dungan is known to frequent the area of Thompson Road and is considered armed and dangerous.

Tips on the suspect or his whereabouts can be sent to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

