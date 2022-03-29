Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear with high-level clouds streaming through at times. Temperatures will be chilly again and drop to the low 40s early this morning. Winds will be light and variable overnight, generally out of the north.

INCREASED FIRE DANGER today ACROSS CSRA: Minimum relative humidity values of 15 to 25 percent combined with dry fuels and easterly winds around 10 mph will result in increased fire danger across central South Carolina and east- central Georgia on Monday from noon through 8 PM. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.

High pressure starts to move away from the CSRA today and that will allow a warm front to lift north through the region. Rain is not expected with this warm front, but it will likely create a temperature divide across the CSRA. South Carolina counties in the CSRA will likely see highs in the mid-60s, but Georgia counties in the CSRA will get closer to 70. We will see more clouds as the warm front begins to lift into our region. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Much warmer Wednesday as we enter the warm sector of our next approaching cold front. Warm and moister air surges into the CSRA Wednesday with highs in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be breezier out of the south between 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy skies Wednesday and staying dry.

A cold front will bring some much-needed rain relief to the area Thursday. A line of showers and possible thunderstorms will move the CSRA during the day Thursday ahead of the front. The chance for severe weather looks very low from this system, but we will monitor it through the week. High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid-70s. Winds will be steady out of the west between 10-15 mph. Rain Thursday will help drop pollen counts a little bit, but they will jump right back up Friday.

Looking dry Friday into the weekend. Model guidance has not been consistent with rain chances Saturday, so check back for updates during the week. Most of the weekend should remain dry with seasonal highs in the mid-70s.

