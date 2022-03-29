Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - INCREASED FIRE DANGER today ACROSS CSRA: Minimum relative humidity values of 15 to 25 percent combined with dry fuels and easterly winds around 10 mph will result in increased fire danger across central South Carolina and east- central Georgia on Monday from noon through 8 PM. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.

Clouds will start to increase across the area late this evening into tonight as a warm front begins to lift north through the region. Temperatures tonight will not be as cool and generally stay in the upper 40s to low 50s by early Wednesday. Winds will be out of the southeast between 3-8 mph.

Much warmer Wednesday as we enter the warm sector of our next approaching cold front. Warm and moister air surges into the CSRA Wednesday with highs in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be breezier out of the south between 12-18 mph, gusts 20+ mph at times. Partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday, but staying dry.

Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday as a cold front moves through the region. (WRDW)

A cold front will bring some much-needed rain relief to the area Thursday. A line of showers and possible thunderstorms will move through the CSRA during the day Thursday ahead of the front. The chance for severe weather looks low from this system, but we will monitor it through the week. The Storm Prediction Center has the CSRA under a marginal to slight risk. The main threat is strong wind gusts, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. The one limiting factor for severe weather will be instability. If instability remains low then severe weather is unlikely, but if instability values increase than severe risk will increase. High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid-70s. Winds will be steady out of the southwest between 10-15 mph away from storms. Rain Thursday will help drop pollen counts a little bit, but they will jump right back up Friday.

We dry out Friday with sunshine returning to the region behind the cold front. Temperatures will be seasonal with morning lows near 50 and afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Winds will still be a little breezy out of the west between 10-15 mph.

The weekend looks mostly dry, but a few showers could show up by Saturday evening/night. Most of the day Saturday will be dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with seasonal highs in the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 8-12 mph.

