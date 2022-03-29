Submit Photos/Videos
Businesses prepare for shopper boost ahead of Masters

By Maria Sellers
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are a week away from Masters, and local businesses say they are seeing a boom as people prepare to go on their spring break trips.

Surrey Center is less than three miles from the course, and they are expecting a full capacity Masters to bring in even more business.

“It’s been really busy in here,” said Sade Anthony, manager, Palm Village.

For Palm Village, traffic is a welcome change from the last few tournament weeks.

“The last couple of years hindered our business. We thrive off the Masters,” she said.

Anthony expects it to get even busier.

“This year, it’s even better because people are itching to get out of the house,” she said.

Not far from Palm Village, the store SOHO also felt the impact of a reduced Masters.

“Last year, of course, it was a small capacity at the Masters so there was a little bit of excitement. But this year, we’re ready to go,” Leigh McCormack, buyer, SOHO.

She says they have been getting ready for that extra traffic.

“We’re making sure we’re staffed and stocked and able to help our customers as best we can,” said McCormack.

The president of Destination Augusta, Bennish Brown, says in 2019, Masters week brought in $26 million to local hotels. That number dropped by 85 percent in 2020 bringing in $4 million and $15 million in 2021. But this year’s tournament should be even better.

Brown says during a full capacity Masters week, businesses often make a full month’s revenue in one week.

“We’ve had a really good first quarter as far as the leisure and hospitality industry bouncing back, and I think the Masters will propel all aspects of this community positively from the standpoint of economic impact,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

