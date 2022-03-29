‘Battle on the River’ game moves due to weather

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to potential inclement weather, the scheduled game between USC-Aiken and Augusta University at SRP Park on March 31 has been moved up to March 30.

According to the release, the game time will remain the same. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and the first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

All tickets bought for the original date will be honored on March 30.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.