Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

‘Battle on the River’ game moves due to weather

Battle on the River.
Battle on the River.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to potential inclement weather, the scheduled game between USC-Aiken and Augusta University at SRP Park on March 31 has been moved up to March 30.

According to the release, the game time will remain the same. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and the first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

All tickets bought for the original date will be honored on March 30.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millen officer
Multiple videos go viral on TikTok, Millen police officer resigns
A crew of car thieves swept through the Wrights Farm neighborhood early March 28, 2022. This is...
Car crooks sweep through Columbia County neighborhood
Crime scene tape
Victim identified, 17-year-old arrested in Edgefield killing
Nicholas Mims
Hephzibah man convicted of drugging, repeatedly raping victim
BRANDON KEATHLEY
I-TEAM Update: Indicted deputy on paid leave gets pay raise

Latest News

Glynn County files lawsuit over Golden Ray wreck, cleanup
Christopher Dungan
Deputies looking for man wanted in aggravated assault
It's Tuesday on the Morning Mix! More on the Oscars, and the latest movie hits at the box office.
Morning Mix March 29th
Crime scene tape over police lights.
Killing of SC couple and their dog unsolved 5 months later