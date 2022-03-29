Augusta National Women’s Amateur shuttles get ready to roll

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s almost time for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The shuttles are lining up, ready to take the women to the champions’ retreat on Wednesday. We talked to the drivers behind the wheel about how good it feels to be back.

Grace Baptist Church is where the day begins for many patrons attending the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

“You love talking to people going in, you love talking to people going out, they tell you how much they enjoy it,” said Sue Greene.

Greene manages the shuttle company. She says they have 15 vans going back and forth all day, and they’re excited to have this tournament back at full capacity.

“The last two years, we were hit with COVID, but we did it three years ago, and everybody enjoyed it,” said Greene.

George Wisner is ready to work his first Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Since there’s no public parking at the retreat, many will park at the church and hop on a shuttle.

The first tee time for the tournament is 8:30 a.m. The final round airs on NBC starting Saturday at noon..

“I enjoy doing it. It’s fun to meet different people. All kinds of folks come from different places,” said Wisner.

