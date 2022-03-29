Aiken residents debate new downtown development project

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken City Council approved their first reading of a major downtown development project called Project Pascalis.

This is only one part of the plan to renovate downtown Aiken, yet debate between council members and citizens went on for hours.

The project includes shutting down the southbound road in the block between Aiken Community Theater and the Alley, as well as creating space for more retail.

However, some nearby businesses aren’t worried about the project.

“Our business is mostly regular based, people who are going to drink. So, regardless of if it’s going to be a one-way or two-way, people are going to come here,” said Brian McDaniel, manager, Tailgate Tavern.

Many citizens expressed their concerns about the project.

One citizen said: “I can guarantee you that these plans that have been put forth, that y’all have been told is the best for the town, is the absolute opposite of authentic.”

Some criticized every part of Project Pascalis, with special emphasis on Hotel Aiken.

Another citizen said: “We’re going to be destroying the history of our city.”

Council wanted to remind everyone that this project has a long way to go before final approval.

Stuart Bedenbaugh, Aiken city manager said: “Should council choose to pass this ordinance as written, would have a first reading, and a second reading, and then in the immediate future, the property would be conveyed. Other things would have to occur in order for this to take place.”

He says that if this part of the plan goes all the way through, Newberry Street could see temporary construction for as long as two years.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.