Aiken Regional holding hiring fair for new Sweetwater emergency room

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Centers will host a hiring event for the new freestanding emergency room, ER at Sweetwater.

The hiring fair will be on Thursday, March 31 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and held at Holiday Inn Express North Augusta, located at 138 Stephens Farm Lane.

The medical center is looking to hire for a variety of positions such as registered nurses and assistants, CT/X-Ray technologists, medical technologists, unit and pharmacy clerks.

If you are interested, bring your resume to the event. You can participate in on-site interviews and may also receive an offer on the spot.

When fully opened in Summer 2022, the ER at Sweetwater will be a full-service emergency department that will expand access to emergency care in North Augusta and surrounding communities. It will have six exam rooms, ten treatment areas, and will be open 24 hours.

You can visit AikenRegionalJobs.com or call 803.641.5630 to get more information about available jobs and future job fairs.

