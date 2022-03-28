Submit Photos/Videos
Trump’s trip to Peach State shows Georgia is still on his mind

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Former President Donald Trump wants to use November’s midterm elections to solidify his continued dominance of the national Republican Party.

Few places are more central to that effort than Georgia.

Enraged that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp didn’t advance claims that the state’s presidential election was stolen, Trump recruited former Sen. David Perdue to run against kemp in the May 24 primary.

He also endorsed former football great Herschel Walker for the Senate and is backing candidates across the state’s ballot.

But Perdue and some of his other choices in key races across the country have struggled.

That didn’t stop Trump from coming to the Peach State to try to drum up support. He was in Commerce on Saturday for a rally.

In Trump’s push to fundamentally reshape the Republican Party, he hosted what he calls a “Save America” rally at the Banks County Dragway in Commerce.

“Before we can defeat the Democrat socialists and communists ... we first have to defeat the RINO sellouts and the losers in the primaries this spring,” Trump said.

“Brian Kemp is a turncoat. He’s a coward and he’s a complete and total disaster.”

Perdue was at the rally, too, as were Walker and other Republicans Trump has backed in the state.

Kemp is far ahead of Perdue $12.7 million in campaign cash on hand in the latest reports, compared to Perdue’s less than $1 million.

The two will face off May 24 in the primary, determining which one will go up against Democrat Stacey Abrams.

