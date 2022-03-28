Submit Photos/Videos
Thieves steal shopper's wallet, rack up $3,200-plus bill

Unknown man and woman suspected in theft of a Sam's Club shopper's wallet.
Unknown man and woman suspected in theft of a Sam's Club shopper's wallet.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are asking the public for information on a pair suspected of stealing a shopper’s wallet and using her financial cards to buy more than $3,200 in merchandise.

On Thursday just before 12:30 p.m., a Richmond County deputy responded to Sam’s Wholesale Club at 280 Bobby Jones Expressway to investigate a theft.

The deputy learned security camera footage showed the victim stepping away from her shopping cart momentarily before a man got between her and the cart. Then a woman with a cloth over her left hand approached and used the cloth to hide her apparent theft of the wallet, according to a deputy’s report.

Deputies said the thieves used the victim’s cards for $3,206 worth of merchandise at Sam’s, a purchase at Dillard’s and at a Walmart.

Authorities said the man and woman were also involved in a similar incident on Nov. 13.

Anyone with information is urged to contact any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

