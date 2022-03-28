S.C. State House news: Lawmakers to reconsider curbs on Sunday hunting

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A bill that would allow hunting on Sundays in wildlife management areas run by the state of South Carolina is getting a hearing.

South Carolina is one of only a few states that restrict hunting on Sundays, a prohibition going back to blue laws at the founding of the United States. The laws banned many activities on what early churchgoers considered a day of rest.

Sunday hunting on private land has only been allowed for about a decade.

The bill will be heard by a House subcommittee on Tuesday.

In reversal, agency allows public airing of SC complaints

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Ethics Commission has reversed a three decades old policy preventing anyone who files a complaint against a public official from talking about it unless the complaint is found valid.

The decision came after a whistleblower whose complaint was dismissed by the commission sued.

That whistleblower says the secrecy violated free speech rights and unfairly silenced people who wanted to report wrongdoing.

Leaders in the South Carolina House and Senate then filed documents in the lawsuit saying they never intended for the state’s ethic laws to silence whistleblowers.

