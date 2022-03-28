S.C. governor unveils plan to revamp school funding formula

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster is calling for state lawmakers to approve a major overhaul to how South Carolina schools are funded.

He says it would simplify funding, provide more accountability on how funds are used and give districts more money.

McMaster made his appeal during a news conference Monday afternoon.

The plan is included in the state budget the House of Representatives passed two weeks ago.

Now the Senate has the next opportunity to change it.

McMaster says there have been a lot of questions about this proposal.

“No district is getting less money than they got before,” he said. “My understanding is all of them are getting some more, but there is a variation on how much money they get.”

McMaster says districts combined would receive $227 million more than they got last year.

How much money each gets would be based on the statewide average student-to-teacher ratio.

The proposal also would increase the money allocated to schools for students living with disabilities and in poverty … and raise the statewide minimum teacher salary at every cell on the schedule by $4,000.

The governor says there would also be an online dashboard for the public to see how each district uses its money.

“That is information parents need to know,” he said. “It’ll open the door to them to understand what is happening in their school.”

Patrick Kelly of the Palmetto State Teachers Association says the group supports this focus on transparency and the increased money for schools that teach a greater number of students living in poverty and with disabilities.

“While the governor’s push for long-term structural reform is important, and it’s a step we need to take, we’ve got to address the pressing, immediate need of staffing shortages, and that’s got to start with ensuring everyone’s getting a pay raise this year,” Kelly said.

Again, this plan would raise the state’s minimum salary at each cell on the schedule – but not necessarily provide a raise in districts that are already paying above the state minimum.

Would the governor recommend those districts still raise teacher and staff salaries – given the challenges they face with recruiting and retention?

He didn’t say yes or no, but that this proposal gives districts the flexibility to decide if that’s something they want to do.

