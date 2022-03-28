Pickup strikes juvenile bicyclist in Martinez hit-and-run
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.
The crash occurred around 7:25 p.m. Sunday at Braddock Street and Maywood Drive where a white pickup struck a juvenile who was riding a bike, deputies reported.
Anyone with information about the incident of the truck involved is urged to call 706-541-3946.
