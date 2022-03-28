Officials fear for safety of missing Aiken County woman

AIKEN. S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding a missing Aiken woman.

Family members of Melissa McNally Keenan, 54, reported she was last seen 2:30 p.m. March 25.

She was seen walking into the woods near 320 John Scott Road, where she has been living since January.

She is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and was wearing black sweat pants, a dark gray hoodie and black shoes.

Authorities are concerned she may be in danger.

Anyone with information on Keenan’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or any local law enforcement agency.

