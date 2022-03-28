New system released by SC officials to support sexual assault victims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Attorney General Alan Wilson and members of two different task forces met Monday to release a new system to support victims of sexual assault.

The state’s new Sexual Assault Forensic Excellence (SAFE) Designation System is an accreditation program for hospitals, communities and other agencies that support victims of sexual assault, according to officials with the South Carolina Forensic Nurse Examiners Task Force led by the South Carolina Victims Assistance Network (SCVAN).

“As a member of the FNE Task Force, my office recognizes the significance of forensic exams in evidence collection,” Attorney General Wilson said. “These exams can help build a case against sexual assault perpetrators and enable prosecutors to hold the defendants accountable for their actions.”

To be eligible for the SAFE designation, hospitals will have to assign a person to oversee the sexual assault kit tracking system. Field personnel will have to complete training on caring for sexual assault victims, according to Wilson.

SCVAN will provide free training statewide from April through December.

“We hope that all hospitals will step up and achieve this safe designation in response to the needs of sexual assault victims across South Carolina,” said Ritchie Tidwell, Chair of the FNE Task Force.

The new system will launch on April 1.

To access more information about applying for designation, please visit www.scvan.org. If there are questions, please contact SCVAN’s Amanda Brown, Statewide Forensic Nurse Examiner Program Coordinator at amandabrown@scvan.org or Sabrina Gast, Statewide Forensic Nurse Examiner Director at sabrina@scvan.org. To report an incident or seek victim services, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673. The Hotline is confidential and open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.