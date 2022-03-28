Submit Photos/Videos
Minor early-morning earthquake reported in Dorchester County

The quake measured a magnitude 0.9 and was detected less than a mile south of the Centerville...
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake in the Summerville area Monday morning.

The quake measured a magnitude 0.9 and was detected less than a mile south of the Centerville community of Summerville, the USGS said.

The quake occurred at 4:05 a.m. nearly 1.8 miles underground.

At that magnitude and depth, earthquakes are generally not felt but can still be recorded by a seismograph.

An earthquake Sunday afternoon in the Midlands, meanwhile, measured a magnitude 2.1 and happened east of Elgin in Kershaw County.

That quake was the 21st to happen in the Lugoff-Elgin area since Dec. 27.

South Carolina typically averages about 20 earthquakes per year. The state recorded 27 last year.

While most people associate earthquakes with the west coast, the largest earthquake ever recorded on the eastern seaboard struck Charleston 135 years ago on the night of Aug. 31, 1886. The quake left more than 100 people dead and caused about $100 million in damage.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

