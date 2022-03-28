Local group plans parties to help girls tackling puberty

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local organization is helping preteens learn about the mental, emotional and physical changes they will experience as they grow up.

Coming of age can be a very emotional experience for parents, especially when their child reaches puberty.

Princesses, Pearls and Puberty is an organization that wants to help ease the transition into womanhood for young girls.

“There were moms out there who didn’t get that puberty talk, so that’s how the party was initially birthed,” Danielle Parks said.

Parks is the founder, and for the past five years, she has been hosting a puberty party for young girls to open the line of communication between preteens and parents.

“I actually got started because my own daughter started her puberty, and that’s when I actually noticed, I didn’t know anything about it,” Parks said. “I wanted to be educated on how to help her during the season she was going through”.

The organization hosts parties where participants are able to enjoy games and fun activities, while also learning about body functions, nutrition, fitness, and the growing pains of growing up.

“We want girls to know that the changes that they are experiencing are normal,” Lindsay Johnson, education director for the organization, said. “They’re going to be going through so many physical changes and sometimes if they don’t know about those physical changes before they occur, they can be scared.”

But Princesses, Pearls and Puberty provides more than just education. Throughout the year, the organization donates personal care items to those in need.

“We also provide free period products. Even pre-pandemic, one in five Georgia girls lived in poverty. One in four girls said they have missed school because they don’t have access to products, so that’s a huge issue we’re trying to address,” Johnson said.

Princesses, Pearls and Puberty plans to expand to help young girls in Atlanta. They are also working on implementing a “puberty party” for young boys as well.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.