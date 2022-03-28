Hephzibah man convicted of drugging, repeatedly raping victim

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a weeklong trial, a Richmond County jury convicted Nicholas Mims of offenses that included the rape of a victim who said she’d been sexually assaulted by him hundreds of times.

Over the course of four years, Mims fed the victim drugs and forced her to perform sexual acts almost daily in the 4600 block of Storey Mill Road in Hephzibah, according to prosecutors.

The adult told authorities Mims sexually assaulted her approximately 635 times between Sept. 8, 2014, and March 2018.

This resulted in the birth of a child, which DNA proved was Mims’, according to prosecutors.

“A strong survivor, the victim took the witness stand last week and faced her attacker, not allowing him the satisfaction of seeing her tears,” stated a news release from District Attorney Jared Williams’ office.

Mims was sentenced to life in prison followed by an additional 30 years.

“The jury heard this heart-wrenching testimony, and skillfully applied the evidence and law to reach a unanimous decision,” the news release stated.

Williams credited his newly created special victims unit for the conviction.

