Tee times released for Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First-round groupings and tee times were released Monday for this week’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf tournament.

The tournament starts Wednesday with 72 women in the field.

The first two rounds are Wednesday and Thursday are at Champions Retreat, and the field is cut down to 30 after that.

All 72 will get to participate in a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, and the top 30 will play the final round Saturday at Augusta National.

At least four players are from Georgia and South Carolina: Jenny Bae of Suwanee, Ga., who attends the University of Georgia; Jensen Castle of West Columbia, S.C.; Anna Morgan of Spartanburg, S.C., who attends Furman; and Ivy Shepherd of Peachtree City, Ga., who attends Clemson.

Two others attend regional colleges: Hannah Darling is from Scotland and attends the University of South Carolina, while Savannah Grewal is from Canada and goes to Clemson.

Last year, Tsubasa Kajitani won in a playoff to become the first player from Japan ever to win a tournament at Augusta National. Hideki Matsuyama quickly became the second after winning the Masters last year.

Emilia Migliaccio nearly won last year (she lost in the playoff to Kajitani), but she’s back this year after coming so close last year.

Rose Zhang is the No. 1 ranked women’s amateur in the world. She nearly joined Kajitani and Migliaccio in the playoff last year, but missed a birdie putt on 18 by inches. She’s back this year.

