Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Ga. Capitol news: Mental health bill faces sudden, vocal opposition

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - A bill to improve access to mental health treatment in Georgia that appeared to be sailing through the state Legislature is now facing vocal opposition.

Some of the critics claim it would protect pedophiles and threaten Second Amendment rights.

State lawmakers supporting the bill have blasted some of the criticism as outlandish.

House Bill 1013 seeks to ensure that insurers provide the same level of benefits for mental health disorders as they do for physical illness.

It would also make it easier to take someone into care without their consent and provide forgivable loans for people who become mental health workers.

It passed the state House earlier this month with nearly unanimous support.

But opponents have since flooded state Senate meetings.

Kemp to sign bill to let parents reject kids’ masks

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp says he’ll sign a bill to let parents opt their children out of public school mask mandates.

Senate Bill 514 passed the state House on a 93-52 vote Friday, marking its final legislative approval.

Kemp will sign the bill during a ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, his office said Monday.

Republicans say parents should be able to reject “misguided policies” forcing their children to wear masks.

Democrats say the move would gut a protective measure that could still be needed if COVID-19 resurges.

Kemp made the proposal after Republican attacks on Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. She didn’t wear a mask while speaking at an elementary school where they were supposed to be required.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
One person shot to death on Plum Street in Edgefield
A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
Weekend crash in Augusta leaves motorcyclist dead
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Passenger dies on scene of I-95 crash in Orangeburg County
Downtown goers may have noticed lights, cameras, and plenty of action for a filming off Broad...
Crew works on 1950s detective film in downtown Augusta
A crew of car thieves swept through the Wrights Farm neighborhood early March 28, 2022. This is...
Crew of car crooks sweeps through Columbia County neighborhood

Latest News

South Carolina State House
S.C. State House news: Lawmakers to reconsider curbs on Sunday hunting
Former President Donald Trump appears at a rally in Commerce, Ga.
Trump’s trip to Peach State shows Georgia is still on his mind
Georgia House Bill 1443 will allow food truck owners to operate anywhere in the state,...
Ga. lawmakers push to simplify food truck permitting process in all counties
Ga. lawmakers push to simplify food truck permitting process in all counties
Ga. lawmakers push to simplify food truck permitting process in all counties