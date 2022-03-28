Ga. Capitol news: Mental health bill faces sudden, vocal opposition

ATLANTA - A bill to improve access to mental health treatment in Georgia that appeared to be sailing through the state Legislature is now facing vocal opposition.

Some of the critics claim it would protect pedophiles and threaten Second Amendment rights.

State lawmakers supporting the bill have blasted some of the criticism as outlandish.

House Bill 1013 seeks to ensure that insurers provide the same level of benefits for mental health disorders as they do for physical illness.

It would also make it easier to take someone into care without their consent and provide forgivable loans for people who become mental health workers.

It passed the state House earlier this month with nearly unanimous support.

But opponents have since flooded state Senate meetings.

Kemp to sign bill to let parents reject kids’ masks

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp says he’ll sign a bill to let parents opt their children out of public school mask mandates.

Senate Bill 514 passed the state House on a 93-52 vote Friday, marking its final legislative approval.

Kemp will sign the bill during a ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, his office said Monday.

Republicans say parents should be able to reject “misguided policies” forcing their children to wear masks.

Democrats say the move would gut a protective measure that could still be needed if COVID-19 resurges.

Kemp made the proposal after Republican attacks on Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. She didn’t wear a mask while speaking at an elementary school where they were supposed to be required.

