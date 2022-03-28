Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

By Anthony Carpino
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a very breezy weekend with winds gusting to 30+ mph across the CSRA fortunately today will be much less windy with plenty of sunshine and slightly cooler than average temperatures in the lower 70s for highs. Winds will be out of the west at 8-12 mph. Tuesday we will see more clouds as a warm front begins to lift into our region. Highs will be seasonal in the low 70s.

Much warmer by Wednesday as the warm and moist air surge into the CSRA with highs in the 80s. We’ll be tracking the chance for storms by Thursday and the potential for severe weather. As of now, there is no official severe risk from the Storm Prediction Center but that will likely change. Another round of showers look possible for the upcoming weekend, keep it here for the latest updates.

