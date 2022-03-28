Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Nice Tuesday, warm & breezy Wednesday, rain likely Thursday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure remains over the area keeping skies clear and temperatures a little cooler than normal. Mostly clear this evening into tonight with high-level clouds streaming through at times. Temperatures will be chilly again tonight and drop to the low 40s by early Tuesday morning. Winds will be light and variable overnight, generally out of the north.

High pressure starts to move away from the CSRA Tuesday and that will allow a warm front to lift north through the region. Rain is not expected with this warm front, but it will likely create a temperature divide across the CSRA. South Carolina counties in the CSRA will likely see highs in the mid-60s, but Georgia counties in the CSRA will get closer to 70. We will see more clouds as the warm front begins to lift into our region. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Much warmer Wednesday as we enter the warm sector of our next approaching cold front. Warm and moister air surges into the CSRA Wednesday with highs in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be breezier out of the south between 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy skies Wednesday and staying dry.

A cold front will bring some much-needed rain relief to the area Thursday. A line of showers and possible thunderstorms will move the CSRA during the day Thursday ahead of the front. The chance for severe weather looks very low from this system, but we will monitor it through the week. High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid-70s. Winds will be steady out of the west between 10-15 mph. Rain Thursday will help drop pollen counts a little bit, but they will jump right back up Friday.

Looking dry Friday into the weekend. Model guidance has not been consistent with rain chances Saturday, so check back for updates during the week. Most of the weekend should remain dry with seasonal highs in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

