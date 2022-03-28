Crew of car thieves sweeps through Columbia County neighborhood

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crew of car thieves struck the Wrights Farm neighborhood outside Grovetown early Monday.

One of the victims told News 12 his doorbell camera video showed about eight people involved in the operation around 3:30 a.m. and at least one of them appeared to be armed.

The victim said they even attempted to steal a sport utility vehicle and left it in the middle of the road.

We’ve reached out to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

It’s a lot like what happened in late summer and fall when one group was suspected in a wave of auto burglaries in Columbia County plus the theft of a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

Ultimately, at least two people, Aaron Edmonds and Jacobi Jones, were arrested in connection with that crime wave, accused of working with others responsible for stealing eight vehicles and entering 38 cars in Columbia County.

Authorities said that group was known to arrive to a location in one vehicle with four or more occupants, search for vehicles to steal and then leave together. They were seen arriving in multiple vehicles at various gas stations during early morning hours.

The thieves in that wave often arrived in vehicles that also had been stolen, according to authorities.

At the time, authorities also pointed out that the thieves often entered vehicles that had been left unlocked, stealing items ranging from money to wallets to even a couple of guns.

Among the neighborhoods struck in that crime wave were Canterbury Farms and Crawford Creek, newer upscale neighborhoods that in many ways are a lot like Wrights Farm, where most homes are less than a year old and are still being built.

Authorities at the time pointed out that much of the problem could be avoided if residents locked the doors of the vehicles and didn’t leave their wallets, credit cards and other valuables inside.

