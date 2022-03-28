Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Crew of car thieves sweeps through Columbia County neighborhood

A crew of car thieves swept through the Wrights Farm neighborhood early March 28, 2022. This is...
A crew of car thieves swept through the Wrights Farm neighborhood early March 28, 2022. This is a doorbell camera image from one of the victims.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crew of car thieves struck the Wrights Farm neighborhood outside Grovetown early Monday.

One of the victims told News 12 his doorbell camera video showed about eight people involved in the operation around 3:30 a.m. and at least one of them appeared to be armed.

The victim said they even attempted to steal a sport utility vehicle and left it in the middle of the road.

We’ve reached out to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

It’s a lot like what happened in late summer and fall when one group was suspected in a wave of auto burglaries in Columbia County plus the theft of a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

Ultimately, at least two people, Aaron Edmonds and Jacobi Jones, were arrested in connection with that crime wave, accused of working with others responsible for stealing eight vehicles and entering 38 cars in Columbia County.

Authorities said that group was known to arrive to a location in one vehicle with four or more occupants, search for vehicles to steal and then leave together. They were seen arriving in multiple vehicles at various gas stations during early morning hours.

The thieves in that wave often arrived in vehicles that also had been stolen, according to authorities.

MORE | One person dead after shooting in Edgefield

At the time, authorities also pointed out that the thieves often entered vehicles that had been left unlocked, stealing items ranging from money to wallets to even a couple of guns.

Among the neighborhoods struck in that crime wave were Canterbury Farms and Crawford Creek, newer upscale neighborhoods that in many ways are a lot like Wrights Farm, where most homes are less than a year old and are still being built.

Authorities at the time pointed out that much of the problem could be avoided if residents locked the doors of the vehicles and didn’t leave their wallets, credit cards and other valuables inside.

MORE | Great-grandmother charged in deadly dog attack on baby

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
One person dead after shooting in Edgefield
A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Augusta
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Passenger dies on scene of I-95 crash in Orangeburg County
Alan Newsome
Deputies shed new light on murder at mobile home park
Migdelia Guadalupe
Great-grandmother charged in deadly dog attack on baby

Latest News

Morning Mix
MORNING MIX: Oscars recap, filming in downtown Augusta and more!
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for March 28
AU Jags welcomed back home after championship game
AU Jags welcomed back home after championship game
Georgia House Bill 1443 will allow food truck owners to operate anywhere in the state,...
Ga. lawmakers push to simplify food truck permitting process in all counties