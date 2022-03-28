Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

As COVID cases surge in Europe and Asia, what does that mean for us?

By Celeste Springer
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Locally and across the U.S., we’ve seen a decrease in COVID hospitalizations and restrictions.

However, could we see a similar surge to what’s happening in Europe and Asia? We spoke to local doctors about how things differ here at home.

The current COVID stats in China are reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic. The World Health Organization is contributing 86 percent of new cases globally to an omicron subvariant, also called ‘stealth omicron.’

“It does seem to be spreading faster,” said Dr. Roger MacArthur, infectious diseases expert at Augusta University Health.

MORE | Health officials say lack of COVID funding could hit the uninsured

That came as bad news to China, a country strict in lockdown efforts early in the pandemic.

“They had this massive lockdown, they would lock down entire city blocks, and now— it seems this new sub-variant is out there, and people have not been exposed to any of the variants,” he said.

The virus quickly overtook Hong Kong in a new wave. In February, vaccination rates among those 80 years and older sat at 33 percent.

MORE | AU Health offers new COVID prevention for high-risk patients

“In terms of who’s at highest risk of dying from getting COVID-19, it remains those who are above the age of 60 or 65 or so,” said MacArthur.

How are vaccination rates different here?

According to the CDC, 82 percent of Georgians aged 65 and up are fully vaccinated. Though doctors say the next battle is to get everyone boosted and hope the at-risk will wear masks in crowds.

Doctors hope the different efforts here at home will set us apart from what’s happening across the globe.

“This is certainly not the time to panic. This is a time to return to normal existence in Georgia and South Carolina,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
One person shot to death on Plum Street in Edgefield
A crew of car thieves swept through the Wrights Farm neighborhood early March 28, 2022. This is...
Car crooks sweep through Columbia County neighborhood
A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
Weekend crash in Augusta leaves motorcyclist dead
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Passenger dies on scene of I-95 crash in Orangeburg County
Downtown goers may have noticed lights, cameras, and plenty of action for a filming off Broad...
Crew works on 1950s detective film in downtown Augusta

Latest News

The Salvation Army
Local organizations distribute shelter bus passes ahead of golf week
BRANDON KEATHLEY
I-TEAM Update: Indicted deputy on paid leave gets pay raise
golfer
Golf Classic held to raise money for local organizations
homeless in Augusta
Helping the homeless ahead of golf week
Columbia County car break-ins
Columbia County car break-ins