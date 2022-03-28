Augusta University Jaguars welcomed back to the CSRA after National Championship game

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Jags are home from Saturday’s National Championship game. after falling to the defending champions from Northwest Missouri.

The outcome of the game didn’t stop fans in Augusta from giving them a warm welcome home.

They were welcomed back to a pretty big crowd of people showing their support.

This is the first time the Augusta University Jaguars have played for a national championship in over a decade, and fans said despite the outcome, they are proud of their home team.

The team was welcomed back with a roar like no other. as fans came out to show their support for the athletes.

“It is just so awesome to watch all these guys,” said Taylor Hayes, an Augusta University Alumni. “Just, we’ve watched them since they started and then to get this far is just amazing.”

Others, like Phinizy Towler, came to congratulate a specific player.

“My favorite player is Darren Lucas White, he, my reason I like him is he hustles all over the field, he plays with heart on the field even though he’s a second starter, he always plays hard,” said Towler.

While the Jaguars did not secure a title, fans were still there to cheer them on.

“I’m proud of them for getting there and I really hope they win it next time,” said Towler.

For team members it’s a warm welcome back to the CSRA. \

“I didnt expect this big of a turn out you know what I’m saying. espeically with the outcome but I’m happy I’m glad that we’re out here,” said Tyshaun Crawford, a center. “Thisis a great moment. I really feel the atmosphere I really feel the love.”

For senior shooting guard Troy Cracknell, the support is extra special.

“I am thankful for Augusta for having me for the last five years I cant ask for much more, the fans are great,” said Cracknell.

He’s confident they can get a win next season, and so is Crawford.

“I know they will have the same experience and get to the same stage again. and next year they’re going to win,” said Cracknell.

“Stay together and it’s gone happen for us you know, it mighta not happened, the ball didnt bounce our way this time but we gone make it happen next time,” said Crawford.

Dip Metress, the head coach said the loss is disappointing but he is proud of what they accomplished this season,

“Losing still, it’s not fun, and you still have a bad taste in your mouth but when you really reflect on it, there’s only two teams playing at the last game of the year and you know, that’s very very hard to do,” said Metress.

They will begin practicing for next year after a two week break, and they’re hopeful they can bring the title home in 2023.

The coach said the key to that win is correcting small mistakes.

“We always talk about the little things, and one of the little things is free throws, we’re missing free throws, we had some miss defensive assignments,” said Metress.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.