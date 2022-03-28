Atlanta airport to replace X-ray machines with new scanners

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta’s airport plans to spend $55 million to replace X-ray machines at the main security checkpoint with more advanced scanners to screen carry-on bags.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport officials say the new technology will generate higher quality images for security screeners and could reduce congestion in security lines.

While X-ray machines generate 2-D images of bags, the new computed tomography scanners can create 3-D images that can be rotated and viewed at different angles.

The new scanners can detect explosives, including liquid explosives.

The installation is expected to begin in October, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

