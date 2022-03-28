Submit Photos/Videos
Atlanta airport to replace X-ray machines with new scanners

Passengers queue at the security checkpoint inside Maynard H. Jackson Jr. International...
Passengers queue at the security checkpoint inside Maynard H. Jackson Jr. International Terminal at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The new terminal opened Wednesday, May 12, 2012 and was named for the city's first black mayor.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta’s airport plans to spend $55 million to replace X-ray machines at the main security checkpoint with more advanced scanners to screen carry-on bags.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport officials say the new technology will generate higher quality images for security screeners and could reduce congestion in security lines.

While X-ray machines generate 2-D images of bags, the new computed tomography scanners can create 3-D images that can be rotated and viewed at different angles.

The new scanners can detect explosives, including liquid explosives.

The installation is expected to begin in October, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

