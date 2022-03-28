Submit Photos/Videos
Golf Classic held to raise money for local organizations

By Will Volk
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Almost 200 golfers arrived in town for the Triple Crown Golf Classic, and organizers say it’s a tournament record.

It’s not just about the sport but also about supporting two local organizations.

Michael Hall put together a team with his friends. He’s been to all 26 tournaments. He likes coming back every year because it’s all for a good cause.

MORE | Local businesses are ready for Masters patrons to return

“It’s exciting because we know these donations are going to help the Aiken community,” said Hall.

Money raised from this event is going to Helping Hands, which helps abused children, and the Tri-Development Center, a center for people with disabilities.

Carmen Landy, CEO, Helping Hands said: My kids can have extra things like movie nights, but it also means they can have necessary things like haircuts.”

Organizers say they raised $28,000 this year.

“People respect the work that Tri-Development and Helping Hands do for the people we serve,” she said.

