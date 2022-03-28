1950′s detective movie filming in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People wandering downtown Sunday may have noticed a film crew on Broad Street.

Tim Johnson, the writer and director, says it was all for his short film, “Behind The Black Diamond.” Johnson says it’s a 1950′s detective film staring local actors Christopher Lowe, Asia Jennings, and Casey Johnson.

Michael Holahan is heading up the still photography of the filming, and Denton Adkinson is working cinematography.

Johnson says he’s written a feature length version of the film, and today’s filming will be used as proof of concept to ultimately get more funding.

