1950′s detective movie filming in Augusta

Downtown goers may have noticed lights, cameras, and plenty of action for a filming off Broad...
Downtown goers may have noticed lights, cameras, and plenty of action for a filming off Broad Street on Sunday.(James Salters)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People wandering downtown Sunday may have noticed a film crew on Broad Street.

Tim Johnson, the writer and director, says it was all for his short film, “Behind The Black Diamond.” Johnson says it’s a 1950′s detective film staring local actors Christopher Lowe, Asia Jennings, and Casey Johnson.

Michael Holahan is heading up the still photography of the filming, and Denton Adkinson is working cinematography.

Johnson says he’s written a feature length version of the film, and today’s filming will be used as proof of concept to ultimately get more funding.

