17-year-old arrested after Edgefield fatal shooting

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend, Edgefield Police Chief Ronald Carter said.

The shooting was reported Saturday evening on Plum Street. Authorities told News 12 the victim was a male, but they haven’t released his name yet.

Carter said the suspect was arrested Sunday, but that person’s identity was not being released while the investigation continues.

If you have any information about this case, you’re urged to call dispatchers at 803-637-5537.

