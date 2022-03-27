Steeplechase returns to Aiken County after two-year hiatus

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Horses, big hats, and fancy clothes are all signs Aiken’s spring Steeplechase was back in town.

One of the many events finally returning to the CSRA after the last couple of years.

It’s been a long two years for many people in Aiken County who enjoy the race every spring.

While, for many, like Craig Bentley, the return of events means a return of a tradition, or for newcomers, maybe establishing a new one.

“We were missing it for sure,” said Bentley.

For his family attending steeplechase is a tradition, and he says the last two years have not been the same without it, but he’s glad to be back this year.

“We haven’t been in several years but it’s really good to be out here and he’s older now and can enjoy it more and we’ve been having fun,” said Bentley.

Paul Sauerborn, the President of the Aiken Steeplechase, estimates it drew a crowd of nearly 20,000 people.

“The last two years has been sad for a lot of people because of COVID and now then we’ve got this resurgence and it’s remarkable the turn out here today, record crowd,” said Sauerborn.

He said the big turn out turn out this year shows just how badly it was missed.

“I think there was a lot of people just waiting to get back to the Steeplechase,” he said.

This year’s race was even in a new venue which is larger to accommodate more people.

“The attendance couldn’t be better because we couldn’t fit any more people in here,” he added.

While for some people in attendance it’s a chance to get back to a pre-pandemic event, for others, like Peaches May from Charlotte North Carolina, it’s a chance to try something new, even if it means travelling from out of state.

“We attend the Queens cup Steeplechase every April and we wanted to expand our horizons,” said May. “We’ve heard really great things about the Aiken race and so we wanted to come and check it out, and it has met our expectations,” said May.

This is the second big horse event for Aiken county following last week’s Aiken trials.

It’s the second event in what is known as the “Aiken Triple Crown” the next big and final event will be Pacers and Polo which takes place next month.

