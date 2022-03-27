Passenger dies on scene of I-95 crash

Submit Photos/Videos
South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a car ran off I-95, striking a post and a tree.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a car ran off I-95, striking a post and a tree.

According to SCHP, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The agency says it was the only car involved in the crash, which happened near mile marker 179 north bound.

The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, but the passenger was pronounced dead on scene.

