Passenger dies on scene of I-95 crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a car ran off I-95, striking a post and a tree.

According to SCHP, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The agency says it was the only car involved in the crash, which happened near mile marker 179 north bound.

The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, but the passenger was pronounced dead on scene.

