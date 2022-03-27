One person dead after shooting in Edgefield

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chief Carter with the Edgefield Police Department confirms there was a shooting today in the city.

Edgefield PD reports that one person was shot to death this evening on Plum Street. The identity of the victim has not yet been released. For now, there are no suspects in custody.

Details are limited at this time as the investigation is in the early stages. If you have any information about this case, you’re urged to call dispatch at (803)637-5537.

