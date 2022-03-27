Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Humidity is critically low again today so combined with breezy conditions, it is best to avoid any kind of burning or open flame cooking. Winds will finally ease Sunday night into Monday with a nice warm up on the way for the upcoming work week. The next several days will be dry, until the next storm system brings rain and possibly thunderstorms by Thursday.

This evening will remain on the breezy side, but winds will quickly die down after sunset. We will have partly cloudy skies with calm winds overnight into Monday morning. Despite some clouds, temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Monday will be a much less windy day with plenty of sunshine and slightly cooler than average temperatures in the lower 70s for highs. Winds will be out of the west at 8-12 mph. Tuesday we will see more clouds as a warm front begins to lift into our region. Highs will be seasonal in the low 70s.

Much warmer by Wednesday as the warm and moist air surge into the CSRA with highs in the 80s. Tracking the chance for storms by Thursday but as of now, the Storm Prediction Center does not have us under a severe threat. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.