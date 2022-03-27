Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect again today for all of the WRDW viewing area. It will not be quite as bad as Saturday when winds gusted as high as 38 mph, but winds will gust 23 to 28 mph, so be sure loose outdoor items are secured. Humidity will also be critically low again today, so it is best to avoid any kind of burning or open flame cooking. Winds will finally ease Sunday night into Monday with a nice warm up on the way for the upcoming work week. The next several days will be dry, until the next storm system brings rain and possibly thunderstorms Thursday.

Sunday will be a great day for your outdoor plans other than the windy conditions. Highs will be a few degrees below average in the upper 60s with sustained winds from the northwest at 13 to 18 mph and gusts 23 to 28 mph.

Sunday evening will remain on the breezy side, but winds will quickly die down after sunset. We will have clear skies with calm winds overnight, so radiational cooling will be in full effect overnight into Monday morning with wake up temperatures expected to be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday will be a much less windy day with plenty of sunshine and slightly cooler than average temperatures in the lower 70s for highs. Winds will be from the west at 6 to 11 mph.

