Bearcats edge out AU Jaguars in national title showdown, 67-58

EVANSVILLE, IN. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jaguars 19 game win streak has come to an end on the national stage, as the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats topped the University of Augusta 67 to 58.

It was the first time the Jaguars returned to the national title game since 2008.

Tyshaun Crawford led the Jaguars in scoring, tallying 15 points and picking up 11 rebounds, four assists. Augusta’s Tyree Myers and Troy Cracknell followed, raking in 12 points apiece.

Trevor Hudgins, the DII National Player of the Year nabbed five, 3-pointers totaling 31 points against the Jaguars. Hudgins picked up 22 first-half points, sending the Bearcats up 39-28 at the half.

According to data from AU, the Jaguars normally shoot 74 percent from the free-throw line, but Saturday they made only 59 percent.

With Saturday’s win the Bearcats became the first program to win three consecutive Division II NCAA National Championships.

A representative with AU says the community is still invited for a welcome home celebration for the team on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Christenberry Fieldhouse.

