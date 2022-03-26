Submit Photos/Videos
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Augusta

By Celeste Springer
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist this afternoon.

33-year-old Nolan Coleman was taken by first responders to AUMC after he crashed near the intersection of Milledgeville and Wheeless Roads. The coroner’s office says he was pronounced dead there just before 3 p.m..

