Motorcyclist dead after crash in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist this afternoon.

33-year-old Nolan Coleman was taken by first responders to AUMC after he crashed near the intersection of Milledgeville and Wheeless Roads. The coroner’s office says he was pronounced dead there just before 3 p.m..

